Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) Shares Down 7.9%

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) were down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.50, approximately 662,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 100% from the average daily volume of 331,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CDTX shares. WBB Securities upgraded Cidara Therapeutics from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine cut Cidara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cidara Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.11.

Get Cidara Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.79 and a 200-day moving average of $2.06.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $19.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.00 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cidara Therapeutics Inc will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Cidara Therapeutics stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CDTX) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,849 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA owned about 1.40% of Cidara Therapeutics worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 43.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CDTX)

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives for the treatment of diseases. Its lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of serious invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Cidara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cidara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.