Citigroup Begins Coverage on Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $11.55 price objective on the stock.

Shares of GRIN stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.15. 7,308 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $7.97.

About Grindrod Shipping

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 24 owned dry bulk carriers and 6 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

