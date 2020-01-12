Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) Short Interest Down 31.9% in December

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBLI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 47,700 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 15th total of 70,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Cleveland BioLabs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Cleveland BioLabs stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.62. 31,989 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,019. Cleveland BioLabs has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cleveland BioLabs had a negative net margin of 241.79% and a negative return on equity of 93.20%. The company had revenue of $0.27 million for the quarter.

About Cleveland BioLabs

Cleveland BioLabs, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops novel approaches to activate the immune system and address various medical needs in the United States and Russia. Its proprietary platform of toll-like immune receptor activators (TLR) has applications in radiation mitigation, oncology immunotherapy, and vaccines.

