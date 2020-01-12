Clipper Coin (CCC) Price Tops $0.0059 on Major Exchanges

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Clipper Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including IDCM, Coinsuper and FCoin. During the last week, Clipper Coin has traded 39.2% lower against the US dollar. Clipper Coin has a market capitalization of $17.39 million and $8.02 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038540 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.32 or 0.06001375 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026429 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00035907 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002714 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0952 or 0.00001168 BTC.

Clipper Coin Token Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It launched on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap . The official website for Clipper Coin is clippercoin.com

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Clipper Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

