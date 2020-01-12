CloakCoin (CLOAK) Reaches Market Cap of $3.40 Million

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.40 million and approximately $25,664.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CloakCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00007761 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bitbns and Binance. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003751 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0912 or 0.00001123 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001449 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00053342 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 27.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,389,426 coins. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official message board is forum.cloakcoin.com . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Bittrex, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Binance, Bitbns, Mercatox and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

