Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “CloudFlare Inc. is a web infrastructure and website security company. It provides content delivery network services, DDoS mitigation, Internet security and distributed domain name server services. The company operates primarily in Lisbon, London, Singapore, Munich, San Jose, Champaign, Illinois, Austin, New York City and Washington, D.C. CloudFlare Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, November 4th. They issued an overweight rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a hold rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.96.

NYSE:NET traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 653,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 867,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.02 and a quick ratio of 9.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $22.08.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $73.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.83 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NET. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,419,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $13,928,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,928,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,321,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,393,000. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

