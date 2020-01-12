CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CLPS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 11,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,000. CLPS has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CLPS by 379.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 92,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 73,452 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CLPS in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CLPS by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

About CLPS

CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.

