CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

CLPS Inc (NASDAQ:CLPS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the December 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of CLPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.
CLPS traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $4.05. 11,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,000. CLPS has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $17.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.73.
About CLPS
CLPS Incorporation provides information technology and consulting services to banking, insurance, and financial sectors in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers IT consulting services in credit card business areas, such as credit card application, account setup, authorization and activation, settlement, collection, promotion, point system, anti-fraud, statement, reporting, and risk management.
Further Reading: Why are gap-down stocks important?
Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.