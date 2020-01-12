Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Co-Diagnostics Inc (NASDAQ:CODX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 848,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 235% from the previous session’s volume of 253,212 shares.The stock last traded at $1.18 and had previously closed at $0.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.03.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 202.74% and a negative net margin of 5,486.08%. Equities analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 294.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 54,450 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 130,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 142.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 340,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 199,685 shares during the period. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CODX)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. Co-Diagnostics, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

