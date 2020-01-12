Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Upgraded to “Overweight” by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $70.00 price target on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $62.00.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. Citigroup reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Edward Jones raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.79.

CTSH traded down $0.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 2,537,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,384,743. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.49. The company has a market capitalization of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $56.73 and a twelve month high of $74.85.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.21, for a total transaction of $193,410.89. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,714 shares of company stock worth $10,607,638 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,909,575 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,100,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,108 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 13,055,572 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $786,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,597,844 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 354.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,652,397 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $675,256,000 after acquiring an additional 8,307,253 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,972,744 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $239,417,000 after acquiring an additional 285,994 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,097,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

