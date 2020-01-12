CoinUs Price Tops $0.0009 (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 12th. CoinUs has a market cap of $311,760.00 and $4,225.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinUs token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Allbit and DigiFinex. During the last week, CoinUs has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

999 (999) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004657 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000662 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2,429.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000143 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000147 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official website is www.coinus.io . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

