Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $947.33 Million

Analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) will announce sales of $947.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Columbia Sportswear’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $953.80 million and the lowest is $934.80 million. Columbia Sportswear posted sales of $899.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Columbia Sportswear will report full year sales of $3.03 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.02 billion to $3.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Columbia Sportswear.

Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The textile maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $906.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.31 million. Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on COLM shares. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on Columbia Sportswear from $125.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Columbia Sportswear in a research note on Monday, October 7th. BidaskClub upgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Columbia Sportswear from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.17.

NASDAQ:COLM traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,618. The firm has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $96.00 and a 200-day moving average of $97.12. Columbia Sportswear has a 12 month low of $81.01 and a 12 month high of $109.74.

In other news, Director Sarah Bany sold 65,653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $6,080,780.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,154,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,896,076.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Gertrude Boyle Trust sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $4,681,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,014,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,033,159.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 540,000 shares of company stock worth $49,419,456 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 56.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 531 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Columbia Sportswear during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,670 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. 37.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Columbia Sportswear

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, markets, and distributes outdoor and active lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment that are used various outdoor activities, such as skiing, snowboarding, hiking, climbing, mountaineering, camping, hunting, fishing, trail running, water sports, yoga, golf, and adventure travel for men and women under the Columbia, Mountain Hardwear, SOREL, and prAna brands, as well as for youth under the Columbia brand name.

