Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Compass Diversified Holdings (NYSE:CODI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,600 shares, a drop of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 199,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 247,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

In other Compass Diversified news, insider Sarah Gaines Mccoy purchased 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.58 per share, for a total transaction of $99,685.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,914.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Elias Sabo acquired 18,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.02 per share, with a total value of $403,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 585,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,893,788.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 40,165 shares of company stock valued at $902,252 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Compass Diversified during the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 8,070 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 720.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 113,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 99,400 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 81,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Compass Diversified by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CODI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,693. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.37.

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $388.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.47 million. Compass Diversified had a return on equity of 11.22% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Compass Diversified will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 100.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Compass Diversified from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified Holdings LLC is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

