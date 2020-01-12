Consensus (SEN) Trading 7.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Consensus has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Consensus token can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges including Ethfinex, Tidex and IDEX. Consensus has a total market cap of $967,145.00 and $191.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052889 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00079074 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8,103.32 or 1.00128138 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00054082 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001780 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,747,036,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,337,036,955 tokens. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

