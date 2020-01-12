CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) Receives $17.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CCR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of CONSOL Coal Resources and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of CONSOL Coal Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 18,122 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 11,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in CONSOL Coal Resources by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 40,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CONSOL Coal Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCR traded down $0.27 on Friday, hitting $10.10. The stock had a trading volume of 35,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,928. The stock has a market cap of $286.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CONSOL Coal Resources has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $19.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.53.

CONSOL Coal Resources (NYSE:CCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $77.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. CONSOL Coal Resources had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 23.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Coal Resources will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Coal Resources Company Profile

CONSOL Coal Resources LP produces and sells high-Btu thermal coal in the Northern Appalachian Basin and the eastern United States. It owns a 25% undivided interest in the Pennsylvania mining complex, which consists of three underground mines and related infrastructure that produce high-Btu bituminous thermal coal located primarily in southwestern Pennsylvania.

