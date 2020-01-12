Counos Coin (CCA) Price Tops $4.68 on Major Exchanges

Counos Coin (CURRENCY:CCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. Counos Coin has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $98,579.00 worth of Counos Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Counos Coin coin can now be purchased for $4.68 or 0.00057383 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Counos Coin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 27.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000048 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Counos Coin Coin Profile

CCA is a coin. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Counos Coin’s total supply is 16,986,059 coins and its circulating supply is 14,848,323 coins. Counos Coin’s official website is counos.io . Counos Coin’s official message board is www.counos.io/blog

