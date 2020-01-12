Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €44.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($51.16) price objective on Covestro (ETR:1COV) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on 1COV. Metzler set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Nord/LB set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on shares of Covestro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €46.22 ($53.75).

ETR 1COV opened at €40.64 ($47.26) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of €42.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of €42.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.70, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. Covestro has a 52-week low of €37.30 ($43.37) and a 52-week high of €55.78 ($64.86).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties. The Polyurethanes segment offers precursors, such as flexible polyurethane foam primarily used in the furniture and automotive industries; and rigid foam used as insulating material in the construction industry and in refrigeration chains.

