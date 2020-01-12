Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN (NYSEARCA:MLPO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.2337 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 13th.

NYSEARCA:MLPO opened at $12.38 on Friday. Credit Suisse S&P MLP ETN has a 52 week low of $11.17 and a 52 week high of $14.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65.

