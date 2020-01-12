Critical Contrast: Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) vs. Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Personalis alerts:

This table compares Personalis and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Personalis N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health -40.99% -11.70% -9.89%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Personalis and Guardant Health, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Personalis 0 0 5 0 3.00 Guardant Health 0 0 6 0 3.00

Personalis presently has a consensus price target of $26.25, indicating a potential upside of 151.92%. Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $110.80, indicating a potential upside of 41.24%. Given Personalis’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Personalis is more favorable than Guardant Health.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

50.5% of Personalis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.2% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of Guardant Health shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Personalis and Guardant Health’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Personalis N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Guardant Health $90.64 million 81.28 -$85.06 million ($2.80) -28.02

Personalis has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc. operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics. The company also provides a complementary liquid biopsy assay that analyzes various human genes versus. It serves approximately 45 biopharmaceutical customers, including a range of pharmaceutical companies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications. It also provides LUNAR-1 for minimal residual disease and recurrence detection in cancer survivors. In addition, the company is developing LUNAR-2 for early detection of cancer in higher risk individuals. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical trial referral, and liquid biopsy testing development and support services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Redwood City, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Personalis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Personalis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.