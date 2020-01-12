Cryptaur (CPT) Price Tops $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Cryptaur (CURRENCY:CPT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last seven days, Cryptaur has traded down 6% against the dollar. One Cryptaur token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinBene, HitBTC and LATOKEN. Cryptaur has a market capitalization of $1.62 million and $1,808.00 worth of Cryptaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Cryptaur alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $494.75 or 0.06070248 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026962 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00035474 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 383.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00117647 BTC.

Cryptaur Profile

Cryptaur is a token. It launched on January 19th, 2018. Cryptaur’s total supply is 27,662,180,148 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,068,727,157 tokens. The official message board for Cryptaur is medium.com/@cryptaur . Cryptaur’s official Twitter account is @cryptaur and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cryptaur is cryptaur.com . The Reddit community for Cryptaur is /r/Cryptaur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Cryptaur Token Trading

Cryptaur can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, LATOKEN and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptaur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cryptaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptaur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptaur and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.