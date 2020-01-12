CrypticCoin (CRYP) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,975.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One CrypticCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $386,217.00 and approximately $1,975.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.60 or 0.00435461 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00081481 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.42 or 0.00115249 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000801 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin (CRYP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. The official message board for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The official website for CrypticCoin is crypticcoin.io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling CrypticCoin

CrypticCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CrypticCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

