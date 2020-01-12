Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $0.21 on Major Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $1.38 million and approximately $33,989.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cryptocean coin can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00002609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00037868 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.67 or 0.06030229 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026945 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035446 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 997.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.53 or 0.00116657 BTC.

About Cryptocean

Cryptocean is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,469,244 coins. The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

Cryptocean can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

