Cryptopay (CPAY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $99.00

Cryptopay (CURRENCY:CPAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Cryptopay token can currently be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000265 BTC on exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Cryptopay has traded 22.8% higher against the dollar. Cryptopay has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $99.00 worth of Cryptopay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00039461 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000501 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.64 or 0.06021430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00026610 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001813 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002655 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0941 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Cryptopay Token Profile

Cryptopay (CRYPTO:CPAY) is a token. It launched on September 17th, 2017. Cryptopay’s total supply is 90,414,745 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,358,207 tokens. The official website for Cryptopay is cryptopay.me . The official message board for Cryptopay is blog.cryptopay.me . Cryptopay’s official Twitter account is @cryptopay and its Facebook page is accessible here

Cryptopay Token Trading

Cryptopay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptopay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptopay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptopay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

