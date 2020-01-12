CryptoSoul Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $220.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $29,144.00 and $220.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul token can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Mercatox. During the last week, CryptoSoul has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CryptoSoul alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002622 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012321 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.80 or 0.01973798 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.26 or 0.00187278 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00027424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00125465 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 287,031,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,449,321 tokens. CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoSoul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoSoul and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.