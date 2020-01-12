CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of CEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 809,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.

Get CTR COAST MLP &/COM alerts:

CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile

Center Coast MLP & Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Center Coast Capital Advisors, LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of North America. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for CTR COAST MLP &/COM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTR COAST MLP &/COM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.