CTR COAST MLP &/COM (CEN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

CTR COAST MLP &/COM (NYSE:CEN) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.104 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of CEN traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.79. The stock had a trading volume of 809,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 986,657. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.98. CTR COAST MLP &/COM has a fifty-two week low of $5.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.99.
CTR COAST MLP &/COM Company Profile
