CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 667,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 15th total of 510,900 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 129,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CTS by 0.5% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 93,930 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in CTS by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,644 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CTS by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 29,845 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CTS traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.92. 107,930 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,249. CTS has a 1 year low of $26.32 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.27 million, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.10). CTS had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CTS will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.46%.

CTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CTS from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Cowen set a $33.00 target price on CTS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on CTS in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CTS Company Profile

CTS Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells a range of sensors, electronic components, and actuators primarily to original equipment manufacturers for the aerospace and defense, industrial, information technology, medical, telecommunications, and transportation markets. It offers sensors and actuators for use in passenger or consumer vehicles; electronic components for use in telecommunications infrastructure, information technology and other high-speed applications, switches, and potentiometers supplied to various markets; and fabricated piezoelectric materials and substrates used primarily in medical, industrial, aerospace and defense, and information technology markets.

