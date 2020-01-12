Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) Receives GBX 188.22 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Cybg Plc (LON:CYBG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 188.22 ($2.48).

CYBG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Cybg from GBX 341 ($4.49) to GBX 189 ($2.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Thursday, October 17th. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Cybg in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 160 ($2.10) target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cybg in a report on Monday, October 14th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 145.30 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 152.62. Cybg has a fifty-two week low of GBX 102.25 ($1.35) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 220.10 ($2.90). The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.46.

CYBG PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides retail and business banking products and services to individuals and businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, B, and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. It operates through SME Banking and Retail Banking segments. The SME Banking segment offers a range of banking products and services, including business current accounts; and secured and unsecured term loans, business overdrafts, and invoice and asset financing products and services.

