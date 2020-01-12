Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €72.00 Price Target at HSBC

HSBC set a €72.00 ($83.72) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €72.50 ($84.30) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €87.00 ($101.16) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Danone and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($110.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.46 ($90.07).

Shares of EPA:BN opened at €72.60 ($84.42) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €74.07 and its 200 day moving average price is €76.27. Danone has a 12 month low of €61.87 ($71.94) and a 12 month high of €72.13 ($83.87).

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry worldwide. The company operates through four segments: EDP International, EDP Noram, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It offers yogurts under the DanActive, Danimals, Dannon, Danonino, Light & Fit, Oikos, Wallaby, YoCrunch, Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, and Vitalinea brand names; and almond-based, cashew-based, soy-based products, ice creams and novelties, and nutrition products under the Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands.

