Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Short Interest Update

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 56.2% from the December 15th total of 15,300 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 24,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DAIO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Data I/O from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Data I/O from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other Data I/O news, Director John D. Delafield bought 55,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.51 per share, with a total value of $196,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAIO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Data I/O by 220.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,005 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Data I/O in the second quarter worth $25,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Data I/O by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,326 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Data I/O stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.36. The stock had a trading volume of 14,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,090. Data I/O has a 12 month low of $3.23 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.24 and its 200 day moving average is $4.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The electronics maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter.

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

