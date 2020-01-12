DAV Coin (DAV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $116,630.00

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. One DAV Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including $51.55, $24.43, $20.33 and $33.94. DAV Coin has a market capitalization of $116,630.00 and approximately $263,201.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DAV Coin has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.48 or 0.00618397 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010625 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052154 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000944 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00078156 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012783 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00009979 BTC.

About DAV Coin

DAV Coin is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. The official message board for DAV Coin is medium.com/davnetwork . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

