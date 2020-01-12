DAV Coin Price Up 7% This Week (DAV)

DAV Coin (CURRENCY:DAV) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, DAV Coin has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar. DAV Coin has a total market cap of $121,760.00 and approximately $298,197.00 worth of DAV Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAV Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $20.33, $24.43, $18.94 and $5.60.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49.65 or 0.00616892 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00010676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052966 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Vulcano [OLD] (VULC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000938 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00078928 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00009464 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010193 BTC.

DAV Coin Profile

DAV Coin (CRYPTO:DAV) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. DAV Coin’s total supply is 1,380,276,938 coins and its circulating supply is 691,710,113 coins. DAV Coin’s official Twitter account is @DavorCoin . The Reddit community for DAV Coin is /r/DAVNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAV Coin’s official website is dav.network . DAV Coin’s official message board is medium.com/davnetwork

DAV Coin Coin Trading

DAV Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $13.77, $10.39, $51.55, $24.68, $5.60, $7.50, $20.33, $50.98, $32.15, $24.43 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAV Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAV Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAV Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

