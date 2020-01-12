DeepOnion Price Tops $0.12 on Major Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001447 BTC on popular exchanges including CoinExchange, Trade Satoshi, Kucoin and Cryptopia. DeepOnion has a market cap of $1.88 million and $2,559.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003713 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00001136 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00008731 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00052915 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000071 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 6th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 21,108,978 coins and its circulating supply is 16,117,126 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

DeepOnion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi, RightBTC, SouthXchange, Kucoin, Coindeal, Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.