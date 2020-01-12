Deutsche Bank Boosts KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Price Target to GBX 610

KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 610 ($8.02) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a hold rating on the copper miner’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KAZ. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 570 ($7.50) to GBX 540 ($7.10) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 710 ($9.34) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.55) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 550 ($7.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 643.57 ($8.47).

Shares of KAZ Minerals stock opened at GBX 552.20 ($7.26) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 519.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 495.06. KAZ Minerals has a 12 month low of GBX 375.30 ($4.94) and a 12 month high of GBX 744.80 ($9.80).

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

