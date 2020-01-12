Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation, four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

DLAKY stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.59. 27,421 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,699. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $26.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.89.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Deutsche Lufthansa will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,780 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,085 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

