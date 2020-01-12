DeVault Achieves Market Cap of $20,836.00 (DVT)

DeVault (CURRENCY:DVT) traded 10.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. One DeVault coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Escodex and SouthXchange. During the last seven days, DeVault has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar. DeVault has a total market capitalization of $20,836.00 and approximately $291.00 worth of DeVault was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeVault alerts:

999 (999) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00049487 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004616 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000661 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000144 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000148 BTC.

DeVault Profile

DeVault (CRYPTO:DVT) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2019. DeVault’s total supply is 81,664,275 coins and its circulating supply is 75,142,705 coins. DeVault’s official message board is medium.com/@devaultcrypto . DeVault’s official website is www.devault.cc . DeVault’s official Twitter account is @DeVaultCrypto . The Reddit community for DeVault is /r/devault and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DeVault

DeVault can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Escodex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeVault directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeVault should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeVault using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeVault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeVault and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.