DEX Price Reaches $0.0191 on Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. DEX has a total market capitalization of $3.66 million and $361,541.00 worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DEX has traded 18.4% higher against the dollar. One DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000236 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinbit and IDAX.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002650 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012346 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $154.99 or 0.01914545 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00188744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00028054 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00122233 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About DEX

DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 tokens and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 tokens. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

DEX Token Trading

DEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

