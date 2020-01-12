Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DCOM. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised Dime Community Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.50.

Shares of DCOM stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.89. The stock had a trading volume of 94,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,993. Dime Community Bancshares has a one year low of $17.20 and a one year high of $22.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.88.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.84% and a net margin of 16.92%. The firm had revenue of $39.56 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Stuart H. Lubow acquired 6,500 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.22 per share, with a total value of $124,930.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,795.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $153,295 over the last three months. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,172 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 286,613 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 86.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 1.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,397 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 5.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 635,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $12,074,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

