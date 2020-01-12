Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) Short Interest Update

Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,290,000 shares, a drop of 47.0% from the December 15th total of 8,090,000 shares. Approximately 7.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $377,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,073,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DPLO remained flat at $$3.99 during midday trading on Friday. 367,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,322,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average of $5.12. Diplomat Pharmacy has a fifty-two week low of $2.43 and a fifty-two week high of $14.53.

Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($2.15). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Diplomat Pharmacy had a negative net margin of 12.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.15%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Diplomat Pharmacy will post -0.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DPLO. Raymond James lowered Diplomat Pharmacy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. William Blair raised Diplomat Pharmacy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Diplomat Pharmacy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.04.

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

