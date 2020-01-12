Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.
Shares of Diversified Royalty stock remained flat at $C$3.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.199361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.
