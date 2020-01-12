Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) Plans $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0192 per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of Diversified Royalty stock remained flat at $C$3.14 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 246,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,854. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $342.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.63, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.56. Diversified Royalty has a 52 week low of C$2.58 and a 52 week high of C$3.28.

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.10 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Diversified Royalty will post 0.199361 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Diversified Royalty in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

