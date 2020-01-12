Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.60 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) to report sales of $286.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $290.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $284.78 million. Dolby Laboratories reported sales of $302.38 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will report full-year sales of $1.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dolby Laboratories.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $298.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.55 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLB shares. Dougherty & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. B. Riley downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 30,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $2,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven E. Forshay sold 100,000 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $6,983,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,482 shares of company stock worth $17,274,586. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,056 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,414,000 after purchasing an additional 18,063 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,162,024 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $75,067,000 after acquiring an additional 89,818 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 151.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,731 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,144 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 313,066 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,224,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 409,761 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after acquiring an additional 24,933 shares during the period. 58.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLB stock traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.48. 306,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,298. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.83. Dolby Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $56.09 and a fifty-two week high of $70.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.81.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

Read More: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolby Laboratories (DLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.