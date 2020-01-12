Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Lifted to “Buy” at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on RDY. Bank of America cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Dr.Reddy's Laboratories alerts:

Shares of NYSE RDY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.06. 101,871 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 123,052. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 52 week low of $34.67 and a 52 week high of $42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.43.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $680.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDY. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dr.Reddy's Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.