Dragon Coins Trading Up 23.8% This Week (DRG)

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Dragon Coins has a total market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $48,085.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dragon Coins token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0558 or 0.00000691 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Liquid and IDEX. In the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 23.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins’ genesis date was December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 tokens. Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io . Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

Dragon Coins can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

