Dragonchain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $39,469.00 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 12th. Dragonchain has a market cap of $9.95 million and $39,469.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragonchain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000510 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bancor Network, IDEX and LATOKEN. Over the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded up 40.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012241 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $159.74 or 0.01951877 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187149 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00126112 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Dragonchain

Dragonchain’s launch date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com . Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinExchange, Tidex, Bancor Network, Gate.io, Allcoin, LATOKEN, IDEX, Fatbtc and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

