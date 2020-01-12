DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) Short Interest Update

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSPG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 450,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 358,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

DSPG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on DSP Group from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised DSP Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

In related news, Director Yair Seroussi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $227,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $631,936.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $385,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,405,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 54.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 29,633 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of DSP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 591,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DSP Group by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the period. 80.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DSPG traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $15.85. 92,850 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.61. The company has a market cap of $366.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.91, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.74. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $16.30.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $31.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.00 million. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 4.40% and a negative net margin of 1.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DSP Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless and audio chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through three segments: Home, Office, and SmartVoice. The company provides a portfolio of wireless chipsets that integrate DECT/CAT-iq, ULE, Wi-Fi, PSTN, HDClear, video, and VoIP technologies.

