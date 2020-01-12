Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) Receives C$7.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Dundee Precious Metals Inc (TSE:DPM) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.00.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank lowered Dundee Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$8.50 price objective on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Monday, December 2nd. M Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Beacon Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$7.75 price objective on Dundee Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Director Nikolay Hristov sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total transaction of C$144,000.00. Also, Director Richard Allan Howes sold 125,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.63, for a total value of C$705,439.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 135,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$760,196.38. Insiders have sold 299,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,695,670 in the last three months.

Shares of DPM traded up C$0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.76. The stock had a trading volume of 564,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Dundee Precious Metals has a 12 month low of C$3.44 and a 12 month high of C$6.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion and a PE ratio of 52.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.94.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$125.29 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Company Profile

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. Its principal operating assets include the Chelopech, which owns and operates gold, copper, and silver mine located in east of Sofia, Bulgaria; Krumovgrad that operates a gold mine located in south eastern Bulgaria; and Tsumeb, which owns and operates custom smelter located in Tsumeb, Namibia.

