Dusk Network (DUSK) Price Down 10.7% This Week

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 12th. Dusk Network has a market capitalization of $7.17 million and approximately $233,739.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0361 or 0.00000443 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, Bittrex and Binance DEX. In the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Dusk Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00037960 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $492.90 or 0.06038254 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00026945 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00035472 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001738 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00001172 BTC.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network is a token. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,457,166 tokens. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX, Ethfinex and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dusk Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dusk Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.