Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0358 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Dusk Network token can now be bought for $0.0358 or 0.00000443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $7.11 million and $235,809.00 worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dusk Network has traded 9.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00039151 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $481.93 or 0.05988361 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00026728 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00035812 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001830 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002658 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00001164 BTC.

Dusk Network Token Profile

Dusk Network (CRYPTO:DUSK) is a token. It was first traded on July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 198,381,638 tokens. Dusk Network’s official message board is medium.com/dusk-network . Dusk Network’s official website is www.dusk.network . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation

Dusk Network Token Trading

Dusk Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dusk Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

