Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EGLE. BidaskClub downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In other Eagle Bulk Shipping news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 11,090 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total transaction of $50,126.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,054,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,766,882.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 14,398 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.68, for a total value of $67,382.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,538 shares of company stock valued at $276,164. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,337 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 238,583 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 20,366 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,910 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 24,717 shares during the period. 85.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE stock traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $4.40. 268,146 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 271,887. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 12-month low of $3.79 and a 12-month high of $5.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $340.21 million, a P/E ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.49.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.04). Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $54.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.95 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the ocean transportation of a broad range of dry bulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership, charter, and operation of dry bulk vessels. It operates Supramax and Handymax vessels that transport minor and major bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement, and fertilizer.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.