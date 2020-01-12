Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Price Target Raised to $8.00

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Co from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ESTE. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Earthstone Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Earthstone Energy from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Earthstone Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Earthstone Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.56.

ESTE traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $6.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,629. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $406.11 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 2.16. Earthstone Energy has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.94.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 million. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 6.23% and a net margin of 23.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Tony Oviedo sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $83,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,159.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 63.04% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 516.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 23,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 168.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,091 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,590 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,287 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 254,753 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Earthstone Energy by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,636 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 24,169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the development and operation of oil and gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 93 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 98,847 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 23,646 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 75,201 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

