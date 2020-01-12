Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,200 shares, an increase of 28.2% from the December 15th total of 18,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ EDSA traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.61. 274,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,713. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.31. Edesa Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Edesa Biotech had a negative net margin of 912.54% and a negative return on equity of 136.94%. The business had revenue of $0.41 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Der Velden Peter Van purchased 140,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.20 per share, with a total value of $450,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,276.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 66.00% of the company’s stock.

Edesa Biotech Company Profile

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and advancement of treatments for dermatological and gastrointestinal indications. Its lead product candidate is EB01, a non-steroidal anti-inflammatory molecule to treat chronic allergic contact dermatitis. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

