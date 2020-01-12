Edgeless 24-Hour Volume Reaches $244.00 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. Edgeless has a market capitalization of $922,677.00 and $244.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgeless token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000096 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, HitBTC, Livecoin and Liqui. During the last seven days, Edgeless has traded down 2.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $160.97 or 0.01968866 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.32 or 0.00187381 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00027785 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00125487 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless’ genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,046,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is medium.com/edgeless . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io

Buying and Selling Edgeless

Edgeless can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Tidex, Liqui, Upbit, Livecoin, ABCC and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

